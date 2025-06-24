Advisor Resource Council Invests $263,000 in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

