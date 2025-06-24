Advisor Resource Council Invests $270,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 241.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DE opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.05 and its 200-day moving average is $471.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.