Advisor Resource Council Invests $291,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

