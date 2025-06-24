Advisor Resource Council Invests $295,000 in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $523.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.92.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

