Advisor Resource Council Invests $320,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

PYLD opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

