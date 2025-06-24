Advisor Resource Council Makes New $152,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

