Advisor Resource Council Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

