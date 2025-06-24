Advisor Resource Council Makes New $229,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.