Advisor Resource Council Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

