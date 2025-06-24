Advisor Resource Council Makes New $331,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0%

DRI stock opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

