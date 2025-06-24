Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,909,000 after buying an additional 417,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -352.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.