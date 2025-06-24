Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

