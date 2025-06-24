Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 1,601.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACK opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.71. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.56 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ranpak from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

