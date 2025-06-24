Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $343.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.93. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

