Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.2%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

