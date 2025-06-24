Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

