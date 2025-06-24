Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after buying an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,246,000 after buying an additional 371,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

