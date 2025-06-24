Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 24,974 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

