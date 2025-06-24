Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 3,574 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 222,778 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

