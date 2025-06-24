Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,948 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

