Advisor Resource Council Takes $258,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 628.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.