Advisor Resource Council Takes $286,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.