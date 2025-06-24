Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.1%

FTEC opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

