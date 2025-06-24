Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXJ opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.