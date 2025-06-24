Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
