Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 557,522 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 947,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

