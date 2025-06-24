AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 233,786 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITT shares. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.55.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

