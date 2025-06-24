Airline Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

RTX, Zscaler, Transdigm Group, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares in companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their performance is driven by factors such as travel demand, fuel price fluctuations, labor and maintenance costs, and regulatory or geopolitical events. As a result, airline stocks tend to exhibit cyclical swings and higher volatility compared with many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $146.75. 9,218,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $302.94. 3,365,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average is $216.18. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $309.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TDG traded up $27.41 on Friday, hitting $1,441.89. 476,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.08. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $74.27. 8,657,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,274,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,389,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,648,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

