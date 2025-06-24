Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,432,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,447,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 221.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 444,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

