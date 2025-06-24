AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.19. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 158,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $578.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

In other AlTi Global news, CEO Michael Tiedemann sold 42,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $146,430.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,766.21. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 21,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,473.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,869.83. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,104 shares of company stock worth $399,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 262.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AlTi Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

