Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $12.74. Amarin shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 62,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Amarin Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Corporation PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Amarin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

