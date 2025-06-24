American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

