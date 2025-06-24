Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,432,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in Alphabet by 221.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 444,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

