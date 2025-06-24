Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

