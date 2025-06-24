Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $17.50. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 69,889 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASMB

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $130.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.84. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 131.77% and a negative net margin of 124.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.