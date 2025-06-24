Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.