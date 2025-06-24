Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,719 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

