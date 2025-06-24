Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.