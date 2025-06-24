Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total value of $82,278.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260,388.01. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,487 shares of company stock valued at $175,694,222 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.