Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

