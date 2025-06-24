Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,869,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.