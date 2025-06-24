Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,736,280. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $696.32 and its 200-day moving average is $625.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a P/E/G ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.