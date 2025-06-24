Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, CME Group, Wells Fargo & Company, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities issued by commercial or investment banks that represent ownership stakes in those financial institutions. Owners of bank stocks are entitled to a share of the bank’s profits through dividends and potential capital gains if the stock price rises. The performance of these stocks is influenced by factors such as interest‐rate movements, loan default levels, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,548,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,638,249. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.42.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $485.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,904,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,419. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 64,519,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932,290. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

CME Group (CME)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.99. 10,636,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,945. CME Group has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. 27,657,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,150,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,150. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88.

