Best Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – June 21st

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, Globant, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or provide services and infrastructure for blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. This category can include pure-play blockchain developers, cryptocurrency miners, technology firms integrating blockchain solutions, and traditional businesses investing in blockchain projects. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $205.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,826,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $573.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,414,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 6.08.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. 33,881,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,745,331. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 13,504,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,332. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of FCN traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.80. 868,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,073. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.58. 1,252,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,621. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. 5,396,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,765. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

