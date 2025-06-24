Best Cannabis Stocks To Research – June 21st

Gibraltar Industries, Quantum Biopharma, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Aurora Cannabis are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the production, distribution, research or support services of the cannabis industry. They include businesses such as growers and processors of medical or recreational marijuana, biotech firms developing cannabinoid-based therapies, and ancillary companies providing equipment or technology. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the emerging legal cannabis market and its potential risks and rewards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 786,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,081. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

NASDAQ QNTM traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 825,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Quantum Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.67. 359,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,796. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 441,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 4,791,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.82. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30.

