Biotech Stocks To Research – June 21st

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Cencora, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Veeva Systems are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on using biological processes—such as genetic engineering, molecular biology and cell culture—to develop products like new drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools. These companies often invest heavily in research and development and rely on a pipeline of experimental treatments that must clear rigorous regulatory approval. As a result, biotech stocks can be highly volatile, offering both significant growth potential and considerable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.16. 12,149,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,431. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.31. 3,760,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,750. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.23. 6,548,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,036. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.66. 3,544,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,386. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.19. Cencora has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.87. 2,167,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,723. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.19. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69.

