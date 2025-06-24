Blue Trust Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,466,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.64 and a 52 week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

