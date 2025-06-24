Blue Trust Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

