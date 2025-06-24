Blue Trust Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

