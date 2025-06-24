Blue Trust Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 931.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,189 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

CRH Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

